Customers believe the Aldi £40 garden hanging rope chair is a “must have.”

One of Aldi’s newest SpecialBuy goods has sparked a craze among customers.

Aldi’s SpecialBuys frequently offer a wide range of products, including everything from gym equipment to clothing. The company recently debuted their summer garden collection, and customers have gone crazy for practically every piece.

Many shoppers were drawn to Aldi’s new Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat after seeing it online earlier this week.

I was enraged when I went to purchase Aldi’s hanging egg chair.

The £39.99 Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat is designed to “add style and a unique touch to any space.”

The chair comes with a stainless steel hanging base, a galvanized iron carabiner, a rope seat, and all of the necessary screws and fixings, according to the product description.

On the Aldi website, the chair has already gotten multiple five-star evaluations.

“Top quality!” one reviewer exclaimed. This macrame garden swing chair is fantastic! Fantastically beautifully built, easy to hang from an old apple tree, and a fashionable, comfortable, hotly contested addition to our garden seating!”

“A ‘Must Have!’” wrote another. This hanging chair is fantastic! It was simple to erect and is a nice place to sit and read a book or admire my yard. I bought one for my sister-in-law, who put it up right away and likes it just as much as I do. I got some brownie points with the in-laws!”

“I got this to hang in my giant Acer tree, wonderfully comfortable and so easy to hang from different spots in the garden, truly well made and strong,” remarked a third.

“What a gorgeous swing chair,” said a fourth shopper. My daughter loves sitting in the garden swaying away for hours since this chair is so comfortable and peaceful (I’ve added a fur throw and a cushion to mine). Exceptional value for money. Excellent fixtures; I would strongly suggest them.”

“Really Nice,” wrote another. This has been used to hang from a tree in the garden. It’s of excellent quality and appears to be rather attractive. There were a lot of compliments. Because it didn’t hang from the ceiling, I didn’t utilize the included fixings.”

The Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat, which costs £39.99, can be purchased here.