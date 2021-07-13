Customers believe Tesco F&F Clothing’s £22 pyjamas are a “necessity, not a want.”

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F has amassed a devoted following on social media, with over 490k Instagram followers.

Through social media, the brand keeps buyers up to date on all the latest stock and product debuts, often posting outfit suggestions and new goods to devoted online fans.

F&F Clothing recently released a flatlay shot of its £22 blue floral pyjama set on Instagram.

“Start the week well, conclude the day in these [pointing emoji]Pj set,” the brand captioned the photo. Slippers are £22 and a tenner is £10.

The pjs were an instant sensation on the popular social media network, garnering over 1,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s a need, not a want,” one shopper commented, adding three heart-eye emojis.

“Beautiful colors,” Karen commented.

“These are lovely,” Louise added, “and my daughter has them.”

“Please buy these for me,” Rosie asked, tagging a friend.

“How wonderful are these jammies,” Julieanne commented, tagging a friend.

F&F may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with some items being offered online through Next.