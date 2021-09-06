Customers believe Superdrug’s “wonderful” 99p face mask “saved” their skin.

On the Superdrug website, customers are applauding one of the store’s 99p face masks.

Finding the proper products for your skin type can be tough, and implementing a decent skincare routine can be a long process of trial and error.

Superdrug is a well-known retailer that sells a large range of cosmetics, beauty goods, skincare, and other items.

We tested exfoliators from Boots and Superdrug, and one of them provided us immediate benefits.

The business also sells its own line of beauty and skincare products, which are well-liked by customers because they are fairly priced and cruelty-free.

Skincare fans have flocked to a Superdrug face mask that is both affordable and effective.

Shoppers are praising Superdrug’s Turmeric Face Mask, with some claiming it has transformed their skin and others stating it is suitable for a variety of skin types.

The face mask costs 99p and contains turmeric root extract, Dead Sea salts, and natural clay to pull away impurities from the skin.

“One application of this mask, left on till it dried, then just washed it off with warm water and my skin has actually been saved, I look like myself again,” one consumer stated. I’m ecstatic!! “It’s a ten out of ten recommendation to tell everyone about it.”

“I love this face mask it leaves your skin feeling wonderfully smooth and hydrated,” wrote a second Superdrug devotee.

“Really amazing for your skin, left mine feeling pleasant and soft,” said another. It’s simple to use and apply!”

Others were eager to compliment the product’s price.

“I wouldn’t expect a mask to accomplish much for 99p,” one consumer said. You get a lot in the pack, it smells great right away, applies thickly, and [certainly]leaves your skin feeling great. I’m really impressed, and I’d buy it again in a heartbeat!”

Another supporter concurred, saying, “Best £1 I’ve ever spent!”

“The stuff is great and easy to rinse off, doesn’t discolor your skin,” said another shopper. And it leaves your face feeling silky smooth, like if you’ve moisturized it. I’ll definitely be buying more, and it’s only 99p.”

You may get a Turmeric Face Mask from Superdrug by clicking here.