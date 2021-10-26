Customers at Zara are ‘howling’ after seeing a snap of a £18 ‘zombie’ dress.

Zara customers were in fits of laughter after seeing a £17.99 red dress online in a “zombie” position.

Zara, the high-street behemoth, is a strong favorite with fashionistas and customers alike, with lines snaking around buildings to get into its stores.

It is, without a doubt, one of the most popular shops in Liverpool’s city core among fashionistas.

Comedic Instagram account Awkward Zara is known for making fun of the brand's campaign and online images, as well as some of its more odd clothes.

On the popular social media platform, the account already has over 60k followers.

Zara has a distinct look, as any Zara fan knows, with models posing on its website at unusual angles more often associated with magazine editorials.

It was no exception in a recent snapshot showcasing its red ribbed polo dress (£17.99).

“Anytime you don’t have time to come up with a Halloween costume so just dress regularly and start wandering around like a zombie when anyone confronts you,” Awkward Zara captioned the photo.

Zara admirers were amused by the photo, which received a lot of likes and comments.

“Styling it out when you’ve just tripped over in front of everyone,” Rhian laughed.

“Looking fantastic while tumbling out of the pub,” Donna said.

“OMG wailing,” Daisy exclaimed.

“Gold,” Natalie responded, adding a string of sobbing laughing emojis.

Others just tagged their pals on social media to direct them to the post.