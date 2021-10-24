Customers at Wetherspoon pubs in Liverpool are counting their chips, which has gone viral.

There are few things more disappointing than ordering a Wetherspoons burger and fries and being disappointed with the portion size.

While the size of your main course is usually consistent, the amount of chips you’re offered can vary greatly depending on the restaurant’s generosity.

It’s a divisive topic, but now there’s an online community where customers can band together and share their frustrations.

More than 50,000 people have joined the ‘Wetherspoons Paltry Chip Count’ Facebook page to track their chip portion amounts.

The group’s only rule is that customers must upload a photo of their meal along with the amount of chips they received.

According to the responses, there was a significant disparity in the number of chips people allegedly received at various pubs in Liverpool.

At The North Western at Lime Street Station, one angry client found only 14 chips with their meal, while at The Welkin on Whitechapel, another found 35 with their chicken burger.

Lewis Edmondson’s photo of him receiving a ‘whopping’ 62 chips at The Childwall Fiveways Hotel went viral.

The Lime Kiln bar in Concert Square was recently highlighted for serving 28 fries to one hungry customer while another received 27 earlier that day at the same establishment.

When one customer dined out at The Thomas Frost on Walton Road, they were given a somewhat smaller 22, but another customer was given six more.

In other parts of the country, punters have gone to great efforts to figure out the average length, with one even bringing a set of scales into the pub.

One Wetherspoons bar in Merseyside has previously been chastised for its chips after a customer was left in tears when her ‘cheesy chips’ came.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, went to the Sir Henry Segrave on Lord Street in Southport and’struggled’ to see the cheese on her plate.

“We are sorry if the lady is disappointed,” a J D Wetherspoon spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

