Customers at Superdrug have dubbed a £7 toothpaste that quickly whitens their teeth “witchcraft.”

A whiter, brighter smile is always a desirable aim, and some Superdrug customers believe Pearl Drops Luminous Bright White Toothpolish is the answer.

The 75ml toothpaste, which normally costs £6.99 but is now on sale for £3.48, claims to have a “instant whitening impact” and that teeth would seem two shades whiter after just one week of use.

The two-in-one recipe comprises Pearl Drops’ dental-grade polishing chemicals for a low-abrasion clean, as well as the brand’s “advanced whitening formula with necessary Fluoride and Plaque Removers to expedite whiteness” to whiten your smile.

The recipe additionally effectively cleans teeth while also meeting the needs of enamel.

The product has received over 60 reviews on Superdrug’s website, indicating that it is a hit.

“Saw someone review this on tiktok of all places, was a bit sceptical having fallen for several other supposedly”you need this in your life” things and ending up disappointed,” consumer Liv wrote among the five-star evaluations. However, either there’s some witchcraft in this wonderful little concoction, or the pink color is darkening my lips and gums, making my teeth appear whiter. P.S. It’s a bit messy, and if you’re like me and wind up with a toothpaste beard, you should be aware that it will color your face pink. But, in general, AMAZING. I’ve spent a money on teeth whitening (literally, fortunes!) and this little gem is the best I’ve ever tried!”

“I’ve been buying this brand, specifically the luminous bright, because I’ve always seen the difference and brightness within seconds,” Ash explained. Amazing, and I would suggest it to anyone.”

“A difference from the first usage, being a coffee drinker, my teeth are not the whitest thus Pearl Drops are helping eliminate stains…. would I recommend?” asked another reviewer. Yes, absolutely.”

"Love love love this toothpaste," Katy said. "Does exactly what it says on the package." My teeth were instantly whiter after the first use. I've had a lot of compliments on how white my teeth are, and it's all thanks to this amazing toothpaste! I'll keep using it and recommending it to others.