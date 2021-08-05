Customers at Superdrug have been blown away by a £4 shampoo bar that gives hair a “amazing shine.”

Customers at Superdrug have praised a “wonderful” low-cost shampoo bar for making their hair “soft” and “very glossy.”

Superdrug, a high-street retailer known for its extensive selection of skincare, haircare, makeup, accessories, and household supplies, is a firm favorite among beauty fans.

The company sells both its own products and those from well-known brands.

Garnier’s shampoo bar has proven to be a hit among Superdrug customers.

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coco Aloe Vera Shampoo Bar is “blended in a gentle recipe with sustainably sourced ingredients,” including coconut oil and organic aloe Vera to “nourish and moisturise hair,” according to the Superdrug website.

The brand’s shampoo bars are similarly vegan, with a 97 percent biodegradable composition that promises to leave “hair softer, shinier, and healthier-looking.”

The shampoo bar can be used for up to two months and produces no waste. At regular price, it costs £7.99, however it is now on sale for £3.96 on Superdrug’s website.

It has received almost 200 five-star ratings.

“When I originally saw this bar, I was quite convinced that this was not going to do anything,” Lucy said in her review, which she labeled “this really is perfect.” I was SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO The quantity of bubbles and foamage this makes on your hair is comparable to using regular shampoo from a bottle…I was really blown away. It was quite foamy, and it smelled wonderful. My hair felt amazing the next day, and for a few days after that. It was soft, incredibly sparkly, and smelled amazing. It was a wonderful little bar.”

“Love! Love!” exclaimed another critic. This is fantastic!! This is a concept that appeals to me. The package, the soap bar, and the smell are all plastic-free!! 2 MONTHS????????????????????????????????????????????? When I first opened the box, the scent of the bar hit me!! DIVINE!! It helps you save space!!

“Lather it in your hand and massage it into your scalp. To disperse the soap, give your scalp a good massage… and you’re done!! My hair is immaculate!! Now all we need is the conditioner soap bar, and I’ll be completely converted… There will be no more bottles!!

“This product is amazing!!,” added a third five-star reviewer. I.” “The summary comes to an end.”