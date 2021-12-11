Customers at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose have been advised not to eat crisps, pies, and other foods.

Following a slew of safety warnings concerning food from supermarkets, it’s time to double-check those cupboards and refrigerators.

In recent days, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose have all issued recall notices.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Naturya Hemp Protein Powder is being recalled by Sainsbury’sNutrisure Ltd because it includes gluten, which is not indicated on the label.

This means that anyone with a gluten allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

This batch was only available at Sainsbury’s.

Naturya Hemp Protein Powder comes in a 100g pack.

W02135 is the batch code.

End of March 2024 is the best time to buy.

Gluten is one of the most common allergens.

If you have a gluten allergy or intolerance have purchased the above product, do not consume it.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps are being recalled by TescoPepsiCo because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Information on the product

5 x 25g Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps (Multipack)

All date codes have a best before date.

Milk Allergens

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product.

To receive a full refund, please call PepsiCo’s customer service line at 0800 274777.

Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kits are being recalled by WaitrosePieminister because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the products.

2 Pack size – 578g Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit

2 Pack size – 578g Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit

The best before dates are December 4, 2021, and December 9, 2021.