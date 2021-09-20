Customers at Sainsbury’s are being urged to return fried chicken as soon as possible.

Fried chicken fans should be aware of things in the store that must be returned immediately due to safety issues.

The Original SFC Bargain Box 700g is being recalled by SFC Wholesale Ltd, based in Southport, due to the presence of buttermilk, which is not disclosed on the box.

“This implies the meal is a potential health concern for anyone with a milk allergy or intolerance,” according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

“You can only get this product at Sainsbury’s.”

SFC serves a “large choice of grilled and breaded chicken products” at its Lord Street outlet in Southport.

According to Washington Newsday, the company employs up to 50 employees.

Anyone who has purchased an Original SFC Bargain Box 700g with an expiration date of up to and including September 30, 2022, with or without a receipt, can return it to the retailer for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

This week, other goods were pulled from store shelves.

Salad cream, pig scratchings, and Quorn slices are among them.