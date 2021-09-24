Customers at River Island were taken aback by the £34 tiny tote bag’s “amazing” colors.

After seeing the color of River Island’s “wonderful” new bag on social media, many are complimenting it.

River Island is known for using social media to keep customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and stock, and a recent Instagram post generated quite a commotion.

Customers couldn’t take their eyes off the retailer’s Green Neon Mini Tote Bag and Pink Neon Mini Tote Bag, which it featured on Instagram.

Primark’s ‘beautiful’ Customers looking for a £38 checkered suit say they need it as soon as possible.

On Instagram, the post received over 1,700 likes, and shoppers promptly expressed their opinions in the comments area.

Many consumers applauded and claimed to “love” the bag beneath the post, which showcased it in both colors.

Instagram

One consumer commented, “Omg I adore, love, love these,” while another stated, “Love these.”

“The colors look amazing,” said a third.

“How gorg is the green one,” said a fourth shopper.

“Obsessing over these bags, we need them,” a fifth tagged a friend.

The Green Neon Mini Tote Bag and Pink Neon Mini Tote Bag from River Island are both £34 and can be found on the retailer’s website.

The bags are available for purchase here.