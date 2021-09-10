Customers at River Island were taken aback by an £80 duster coat that was described as “amazing.”

After seeing a “wonderful” coat online, River Island buyers have been smitten.

With the arrival of the cooler weather, many consumers are ready to add some autumn essentials to their wardrobes.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the firm posted a shot of its £80 Khaki Relaxed Duster Coat online, and customers are “obsessed” with it.

Brown Floral Print Ruffled Dress (£46) and Black Stitched Detail Patent Ankle Boots (£45) were also included in the shot.

Instagram

“It gets the green light from us #StayingInIsOut #ImWearingRI #LinkInbio to shop,” River Island said under the photo.

The post soon racked up over 4,700 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

One customer wrote, “Love it,” and another, “Obsessed with the coat!” in the comments.

“This is lovely,” said a third.

“That coat [love eyes emoji],” a fourth shopper commented.

“The green,” said a fifth, and “That’s a bitta me,” wrote a sixth.

“That is soooo cute!!!” said another.

The Khaki Relaxed Duster Coat in the photo costs £80 and is now available on the River Island website.