Customers at River Island like new trousers for a ‘winter night out.’

After seeing a pair of trousers on the River Island website, customers have been addicted.

With the arrival of the cooler weather, many consumers are ready to add some autumn essentials to their wardrobes.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the business posted a photo of its £40 Black Ribbed Hooded Shrug and Vest Set online, and while customers seem to like it, it’s not the set they’re interested in.

The Brown Pleated Wide Leg Trousers were also featured in the photo, and shoppers were immediately enamored with them – but they aren’t currently available at River Island.

Instagram

Although the Brown Pleated Wide Leg Trousers are not yet available, River Island customers are clamoring for them.

River Island captioned the shot, “We’ve been waiting for knit season to arrive.” The post rapidly gathered up over 2,000 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

While most shoppers praised the suit as a whole, they couldn’t help but inquire about the trousers.

One shopper said, “I love these trousers, are they from RI too?” in the comments section.

“Are these RI trousers?” inquired a third. “LOVE,” stated a third person.

“I love this look,” said a fourth shopper.

“Great clothing for a winter night out,” said a fifth. Harmony in fabric, color, and pattern.”

A River Island employee responded in the comments when shoppers constantly asked when they could get their hands on the trousers.

“These will be arriving soon,” they stated, “please keep an eye on our new arrivals for updates.”

The £40 Black Ribbed Hooded Shrug and Vest Set depicted in the image is now available on the River Island website.

River Island suggests keeping a watch on the ‘new arrivals’ area of its website to find the trousers.

