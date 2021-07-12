Customers at River Island laud the ‘beautiful’ shorts, but they can’t buy them yet.

After seeing a ‘beautiful’ pair of shorts online, River Island buyers have become smitten.

With the arrival of warmer weather, many consumers are ready to add some summer essentials to their wardrobes.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the merchant posted a photo of its £40 Blue Floral Embroidered Frill Denim Blouse online, and while customers seem to like it, it’s not the item they’re interested in.

The matching shorts were also featured in the ad, and consumers were immediately enamored with them – but they aren’t currently available at River Island.

Although the Blue Floral Embroidered Denim Shorts are not yet available, River Island customers are clamoring for them.

Instagram

River Island captioned the flat lay photo, “Good things come in twos.” The article rapidly gathered up over 5,000 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

While most shoppers praised the ensemble as a whole, many couldn’t help but inquire about the shorts.

One consumer said, “I am looking forward to shorts,” while another said, “Want the shorts.”

“Where can I obtain the shorts, please?” wrote a third.

“Hi, when will the shorts be online?” commented a fourth shopper, and “Gorgeous shorts” wrote a fifth.

“May you please advise where I can acquire matching shorts?” a sixth asked.

While there isn’t a lot of information about the shorts in the snap, including the price, River Island did respond to shoppers who left comments.

“Hi there, thanks for your interest in these shorts; they will most likely appear in our”New Arrivals” Section in the next one to two weeks, as is customary when we place an ad for a new item,” a member of staff wrote.

“Any additional updates on this will be posted in this section of our website in the coming days…

“Wishing you all the best.”

The Blue Floral Embroidered Frill Denim Blouse in the photo is available for purchase. The summary comes to a close.