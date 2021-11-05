Customers at River Island are swooning over a’super comfortable’ faux fur hooded cloak.

River Island is noted for its fashionable clothing that is both luxurious and high-quality.

The high-street retailer frequently uses Instagram to update its 2.4 million followers on the latest fashions and accessories.

A faux fur hooded cloak, appropriate for the cooler months, is River Island’s latest product that has sparked a frenzy among customers.

In less than 24 hours, the post gained hundreds of likes, and many were quick to comment beneath the photo of the clothing.

The faux fur coat has a soft mint color, and the thick comfy hood will keep you warm even on harsh winter evenings.

It costs £95 and is only available online. It comes in sizes XS, S, M, and L.

“So wonderful for the winter,” one customer said on Instagram.

Another added the heart eye emoji after saying, “This coat is amazing.”

“Definitely my type of coat,” said a third user.

“This is lovely,” commented a fourth.

“Oh love this, really cosy,” said another.

To let their friends know about the warm coat, some consumers tagged their friends beneath the post.

“I love this,” one person said, referring to a friend.

“How amazing is this?” said another, tagging her friend.

