Customers at River Island are ‘obsessed’ with new shoes that are’so comfortable.’

River Island customers have become fascinated after seeing a ‘fab’ pair of boots on the website.

Many customers are anxious to get their hands on lighter, more colorful apparel now that summer has arrived.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers said they “absolutely want” River Island’s “fab” £48 shoes.

Customers can’t get enough of the retailer’s new heeled mules after it posted a photo of them online this week.

“Put your feet up!” River Island wrote beside the photo. To shop, use the hashtags #ImWearingRI and #LinkInBio. *Shows will be announced soon.”

Instagram

Shoppers offered their thoughts in the comments area beneath the picture, with one person saying, “I need them.”

“I have these!” said a second. They’re so comfortable and great with anything! They’re fantastic!” “Obsessed,” wrote a third.

”Fabulous comfy looking shoes,” said a fourth.

“Beautiful,” said a fifth, and “Love these!” wrote a sixth.

“Oooooh, I need these,” said another.

On River Island’s website, the new shoes are marked as “coming soon.”

Find a River Island store near you here, or browse the shoes online here.