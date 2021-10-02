Customers at River Island are lining up to buy a ‘stunning’ puffer coat that ‘looks cosy.’

After seeing a “beautiful” garment online, River Island buyers have been smitten.

With the arrival of cooler weather, many consumers are ready to add some autumn essentials to their wardrobes.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the business posted a shot of their Grey Belted Puffer Coat, which retails for £115, on its website, and customers have said they “need” it.

“Puff-em-up,” River Island wrote with the photo. Mind will receive £2 from every sale of some winter garments. To shop, use the hashtags #LayersOfLove #ImWearingRI #LinkInBio”.

Instagram

The post rapidly gathered up over 3,500 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

One customer commented in the comments, “This is gorgeous, I need,” and another remarked, “Love this.”

“I love,” said a third.

“Wow,” said a fourth shopper.

“That is a very great coat!” wrote a fifth. “This is a lush one x,” said a sixth.

“Well, this looks cosy,” commented another.

The £115 Grey Belted Puffer Coat depicted in the photo is now available on the River Island website.