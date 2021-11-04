Customers at River Island are enamored with the color of the £48 pink platform heels.

Following their discovery on the retailer’s website, River Island customers are raving about the retailer’s new shoes.

The high-street store is recognized for its high-quality, fashionable clothes and footwear, which includes a selection of boots that are ideal for this season.

Customers are clamoring to get their hands on River Island’s new pink heels after the business revealed them online.

£48 for the Pink Platform Heels, which are also available in gold.

“The perfect heels don’t exi- #ImWearingRI #Linkinbio to shop,” River Island commented alongside a snap of the shows.

The post received thousands of likes and numerous comments from shoppers eager to get their hands on the shoes.

“Ooh love these,” one user said beneath the photo, while another added, “Ahhh love theseee.”

“Now this is what I call a party shoe – love the color,” a third added.

“Adds to wish list,” commented a fourth shopper.

“Love them,” a fifth wrote, and a sixth added, “purchasing them.”

“Oh my god, I love those,” exclaimed another.

The heels are also available in gold.