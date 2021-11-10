Customers at River Island are enamored with the color of a warm faux fur coat.

After seeing the retailer’s new coat online, River Island customers were blown away.

The high-street retailer frequently uses Instagram to update its 2.4 million followers on the latest fashions and accessories.

A yellow fur coat from River Island has sparked excitement among customers, and it will be available soon.

Customers said they can’t find anything like Tesco’s ‘gorgeous’ £26 gilets.

On Instagram, the post gained hundreds of likes, and many were quick to comment beneath the photo of the clothing.

The bright yellow fake fur coat has two huge front pockets and a high collar.

The coat is marked as “coming soon,” but no price information has been released.

“I loooove the coat,” one buyer wrote beneath the popular photo, while another added, “love it!”

“Such a lovely color for rainy days,” said a third.

“Yes, warm and vibrant yellow is always right,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Warm and Bright…love it,” said a fifth, while a sixth added, “love the color.”

“Wow, love it,” wrote another.

Soon, the coat will be available for purchase online.