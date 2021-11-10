Customers at Primark claim they ‘need’ a £6 bag in ‘all the colors.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering, claiming they want “all the colors.”

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £6 bag is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post featuring the new bag in each color – black, cream, burgundy, and green – from shoppers eager to get their hands on it.

Fans have been raving about the £6 bag beneath Primark’s post, with many asking if it will be available in their local stores.

On Instagram, the post has received over 87,500 likes and several comments.

Primark captioned the photo, “Take your pick Bags £6/€8/$10 each #Primark #accessories.”

One shopper said in the comments section below, “Love these fantastic price too,” and another remarked, “Can I have them all haha.”

“Wow great purse, looks like any of the costly ones any day,” a third added.

“I want them all,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“NEED,” exclaimed a fifth, and another added, “all the colors.”

Primark’s new bag, which is available in black, cream, burgundy, and green, costs £6 and is currently available in shops.

