Customers at Primark are ‘obsessed’ with the ‘cute’ £6 satin clutch bags.

Primark is recognized for its inexpensive but fashionable clothing and accessories, which customers rush to buy.

Because Primark does not have an online store, followers of the company keep a careful eye on its Instagram feed for new arrivals and must-haves.

The latest item that customers are “infatuated” with is a £6 evening clutch purse.

Primark customers are stunned by the ‘amazing’ £45 mac coat that they ‘need.’

The satin purse is available in black or hot pink and comes with a matching ruched satin handle and a long gold chain.

“It’s the cute lil’ handles for me,” Primark captioned a shot of the bags to its 9.2 million Instagram followers. Satin Clutch Bags are £6, €8, or $10 apiece.”

Instagram users were ready to express their opinions on the item.

“The pink is divine,” one person said.

“Omg so cute,” commented a second.

“Need the hot pink one,” wrote a third.

“These are really gorgeous, I bought the black one, pic doesn’t do them justice, charming little evening bag,” a fourth person who had already purchased the clutch bag said, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Some buyers spread the word about the satin clutch bags to their friends.

“How cute are these xxx,” one tagged a friend.

“I’m obsessed,” said another, referring to a pal.

“I need this,” one consumer said to a friend.

Another was already thinking about their weekend dress: “going to try and buy a black one for Saturday’s outfit.”

The satin clutch bags are £6 in store right now.