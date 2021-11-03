Customers at Primark are ‘obsessed’ with a £13 cardigan that gives off ‘Clueless vibes.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £13 cardigan is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Customers are ‘obsessed’ with a £35 oversized felted’shacket’ from H&M.

The new cardigan, which is available in cream and brown, has earned thousands of likes and comments from fans eager to get their hands on it. Below Primark’s post, fans have been enthusiastically commenting on the £13 cardigan, with many asking if it will be available in their local stores.

Instagram

Primark captioned the photo, “Autumnal feelings or knit today?” Knitwear starting at £13/€17/$18 at #Primark #NewArrivals.”

One customer commented in the comments section, “Love them,” while another added, “These are soo cozy and silky.”

“Clueless vibes,” said a third.

“These seem so comfy & stylish, I need them both,” said a fourth consumer.

“Obsessed,” wrote a fifth, and “ohhh I love these,” said a sixth.

“Oo yeah same!” said another in response to a pal. It’s possible that another trip to the primark will be required.”

Primark’s new cardigan costs £13 and is currently available in shops.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.