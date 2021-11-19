Customers at New Looks ‘require’ a £45 ‘beautiful’ long belted coat.

This year, buyers were thrilled with New Look’s range of winter clothes and accessories, which included a variety of warm coats.

The high-street retailer frequently posts new clothing to its Instagram feed, and its 2.6 million fans are quick to respond with their thoughts.

A “stylish” long belted coat in a dogtooth pattern is New Look’s most recent apparel item that has caught the attention of many.

The white and cream coat is on sale for £44.99, down from £59.99. It includes a collared neckline and side pockets and is available in sizes 6 to 18.

The patterned coat is paired with a neutral-colored jumper dress, knee-high boots, and an over-the-shoulder purse in a photo shared on New Look’s Instagram.

InstagramShoppers were quick to comment on the coat, which is ideal for the next winter season.

“I need this in my life,” one person commented.

“This is gorgeous,” a second added.

“One of my favorite coats right now,” a third consumer said.

“Love that coat!!” remarked a fourth.

“Like this trendy warm looking long comfy coat,” a fifth individual wrote.

To tell their pals about New Look’s coat, some consumers tagged their friends beneath the post.

“I feel like this has your name written all over this dress,” one individual commented, referring to a friend.

“How lush is this coat x,” one person said, tagging a buddy.

The coat is £44.99 on New Look’s website and in stores right now.