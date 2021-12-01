Customers at New Look were ‘wowed’ by £26 leopard print pjs that appeared to be’so sumptuous.’

After seeing them online, New Look customers were eager to buy a pair of “luxurious” pyjamas.

Thanks to its vast assortment of on-trend apparel, shoes, accessories, and more, high street staple New Look has gathered an army of followers.

The popular store, like many others, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product debuts.

New Look raised a stir with a recent Instagram post about a ‘beautiful’ £12 bag that ‘looks so costly.’Primark consumers were taken aback by the ‘amazing’ £12 bag that ‘looks so expensive.’

The store uploaded a flatlay image of its Red Leopard Print Shirt and Trouser Pyjama Set with its 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Instagram

The £25.99 pyjamas have an all-over leopard print pattern and a revere collared neckline made of luxurious satin fabric.

“These pyjamas are making us want to lie in bed all day and all night,” New Look wrote with a photo of the outfit.

The jammies were a smash on the popular social media network, with over 2,300 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“These pyjamas seem so nice that you won’t want to take them off,” Samah commented.

“Oh wow,” one shopper exclaimed.

“Oh hey,” Becky said, tagging a buddy and adding a heart eye emoji.

“Certainly!!” said Clodagh, a friend.

“I adore,” Sarah stated.

Click here to purchase New Look’s Red Leopard Print Shirt and Trouser Pyjama Set.