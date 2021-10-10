Customers at New Look were taken aback by the ‘beautiful’ £44 belted coat.

After noticing it online, New Look buyers “love” a new coat the brand has released in time for Autumn.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new autumn coats has been noticed.

New Look posted its latest release on Instagram this week, and fans are already preparing to buy it.

“The cream belted coat: matched nicely with autumn walks and coffee runs,” New Look wrote under a shot of its Cream Belted Long Coat.

The long coat costs £43.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website. The coat’s photo on New Look’s Instagram page has already received over 8,500 likes and a slew of comments from eager admirers eager to get their hands on it.

“Beautiful coat,” one shopper said beneath the photo, while another added, “It’s a dreamy mix.”

“Gorgeous,” said a third.

“Such a wonderful coat,” said a fourth shopper, and “I adore,” wrote a fifth.

“I’ve got this and it’s lovely,” said another.

The Cream Belted Long Coat from New Look is available on the retailer's website.

