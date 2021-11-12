Customers at New Look were taken aback by a ‘beautiful’ £26 teddy jacket.

After seeing its “cozy” teddy jackets online, New Look customers were ecstatic.

The high street favourite, which recently moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, is well-known among fashionistas for its wide selection of on-trend clothing, accessories, and more.

New Look has a large social media presence, which guarantees that customers are kept up to speed on all of the latest stock and product launches.

Aldi customers notice a “savage” Marks & Spencer joke in the Christmas commercial.

After publishing a photo of its Teddy High Neck Jackets, which come in black, cream, grey, green, and blue, to its 2.6 million Instagram followers, the store generated a sensation.

The £25.99 jacket has a high neckline, long sleeves, side pockets, and is made of soft teddy fabric.

Instagram

“Teddys at the ready Wrap up in your beary cute best friend,” New Look said beside the photograph of the coats.

The coats received more than 5,100 likes on the popular social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I want them all,” one customer remarked, while another added, “They are very warm & cozy.”

“Absolutely gorgeous cosy teddy coats to have this winter,” a third added.

“OMG, I want,” said a fourth.

“Love them all,” wrote a fifth, and “I need these,” said a sixth.

“I want one of each,” said another.

New Look’s teddy coats may be seen here.