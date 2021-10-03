Customers at New Look were taken aback by a £26 cardigan that was described as “very lovely.”

After seeing it online, New Look customers are eager to buy a “very gorgeous” new cardigan.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and they’ve discovered one of New Look’s latest offerings this time.

Shoppers at Superdrug adore the word “lovely.” £14.99 palette of eyeshadows

This week, New Look shared an Autumn/Winter look on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to purchase the outfit.

The store posted a snapshot of its £25.99 Blue Argyle Cardigan on Instagram.

Instagram

The cardigan was a big hit with customers, who raved about it in the comments. New Look’s post received over 4,800 likes and a slew of comments from fans eager to get their hands on the look.

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “I love this,” and another said, “This knit is so lovely!”

“This cardigan is too cute,” said a third.

“I need the cardigan,” stated a fourth shopper.

“OMG that’s so cute,” wrote a fifth, and “I like that,” said a sixth.

“This is adorable,” said another.

The Blue Argyle Cardigan from New Look costs £25.99 and is available on the retailer’s website.

New Look is available to buy online here.