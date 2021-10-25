Customers at New Look rave about the ‘lush’ £22 checkered smock dress they ‘need.’

After seeing it online, New Look customers were enamored with a new smock dress.

Many buyers are wanting to update their outfits when the seasons change, and shops are taking to social media to promote all of the latest stock and product launches with fans.

New Look, a popular high street retailer, is no exception, with a recent Instagram post raising a stir.

The company posted a snapshot of its Jolie Black Bouclé Check Collared Mini Smock Dress with cuffed sleeves and a frill collar to its 2.6 million Instagram followers.

“For the frill of it,” New Look stated beside the image.

Instagram

The garment was a smash on the popular social networking platform, garnering over 2,200 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I love this,” one consumer exclaimed.

“Lush clothing inspo,” remarked another, while a third added, “I need.”

“That is cute!!!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

The Jolie Black Bouclé Check Collared Mini Smock Dress from New Look is on sale for £22.49, down from £29.99. It’s available for purchase here.