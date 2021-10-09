Customers at New Look rave about the £67 ‘winter goals’ puffer coat they ‘need.’

After seeing it online, New Look customers have applauded a new autumn coat.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new autumn coats has been noticed.

Primark customers were taken aback by a ‘beautiful’ £13 multicolored outfit.

This week, New Look unveiled their latest release on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

Originally posted by Josephine (@josephineslooks), the company published a snapshot of its Tan Belted Long Puffer Jacket. As featured on @josephineslooks #ThatNewLookFeeling, the must-have coat to keep you snug as a bug all autumn long.”

Instagram

The coat costs £66.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website. The coat’s photo on New Look’s Instagram page has already received over 6,000 likes and a slew of comments from eager admirers eager to get their hands on it.

“Winter coat aspirations!” one consumer said beneath the image. “How cozy,” said a second.

“I have it and love it,” said a third.

“Loveee this outfit,” commented a fourth shopper.

“I adore it!!!” shouted a fifth. “I need this,” wrote another.

The Tan Belted Long Puffer Jacket from New Look is available on the retailer’s website.

Here is a link to a store where you can shop online.