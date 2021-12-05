Customers at New Look are swooning over a ‘cute’ £15 knit cardigan.

After seeing it online, New Look customers are eager to buy a “very gorgeous” new cardigan.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and they’ve discovered one of New Look’s latest offerings this time.

This week, New Look shared an Autumn/Winter look on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to purchase the outfit.

The business posted a snapshot of its Grey Argyle Knit Button Oversized Cardigan, which has been reduced in price from £27.99 to £13.99.

The cardigan was a big hit with customers, who raved about it in the comments. New Look’s post received over 4,900 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic admirers eager to get their hands on the look.

One customer wrote beneath the image, “Love this,” and another, “Cute.”

“The best checked combos,” said a third.

“I love this cardi,” stated a fourth customer, while another added, “I love this.”

The Grey Argyle Knit Button Oversized Cardigan from New Look is now £13.99, down from £27.99, and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

New Look is available to buy online here.