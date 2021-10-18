Customers at New Look are ‘obsessed’ with a £40 tartan blazer they saw online.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new blazers has been discovered.

New Look published a photo of its new blazer on Instagram, which is part of a collaboration with singer Anne-Marie, and fans are already preparing to buy it.

“The red check blazer we’ve been dreaming about from the @annemarie x New Look collection #ThatNewLookFeeling,” New Look captioned a photo of its No Clue Red Tartan Check Blazer.

The long coat costs £39.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website. New Look’s post on the blazer has already received over 2,400 likes and a slew of comments from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

“Wowwww,” one buyer remarked beneath the image, while another added, “Obsessed.”

“I really like this,” said a third.

“This clothing [love eyes emoji],” said a fourth shopper.

“Omg you look stunning wonderful wow,” remarked another.

The No Clue Red Tartan Check Blazer from New Look is available on the retailer’s website.

