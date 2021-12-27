Customers at New Look are enamored with the’stunning’ belted puffer jacket.

New Look’s latest apparel item, which has gotten a lot of attention, is ideal for winter hikes.

A belted black puffer jacket was recently featured on Instagram by the high street store.

The mid-length padded coat from New Look costs £46.99 and is available in black and camel.

The jacket is seen with black trousers, black boots, and a black handbag in the photo. “The puffer we’re planning on wearing until summer @freyakillin #ThatNewLookFeeling,” the caption read. Instagram Shoppers were eager to provide their opinions on the garment in the comments section underneath the post.

“Oh, this coat is a necessity,” one said.

“This outfit is great, love a black puffer jacket,” said another.

“Obsessed with this coat,” wrote a third.

“That’s going right in my basket,” said a fourth.

A fifth remarked simply, “Stunning.”

The jacket has already been purchased by one customer. “I have this coat!” they exclaimed. It’s simply the greatest.”

The £46.99 black puffer jacket is now available in New Look stores and online.