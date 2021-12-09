Customers at New Look adore the ‘gorgeous’ color of the winter coat.

Through season, New Look has wowed shoppers with a wide range of coats and jackets that will keep us toasty this winter.

A black and brown checked full length coat is the latest item from the high street boutique that has customers swooning.

New Look just posted a photo of the coat with a belt on their Instagram account, along with a little nude over the shoulder bag.

“Black and brown combined never looked so nice,” the post reads, followed by a loving eye emoji.

Shoppers were quick to respond to the picture by leaving comments and sharing their opinions on the New Look coat.

“Oh this coat is a need,” one user wrote.

“Loving the colors,” said a second.

“Need this!” said a third. The colors are stunning!” “Omg addicted,” wrote another.

“I love this,” said a fifth.

The black and brown coat has already been purchased by some buyers. “I just got this coat, it’s beautiful!” said one. “This arrived yesterday, and I am in LOVE!” remarked a second. The coat is presently out of stock on the website, however it is still available in shops.