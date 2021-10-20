Customers at New Look adore the £36.99 long teddy coat.

New Look is known for its simple yet trendy clothing that flatters everyone.

A long teddy coat, also known as a shacket (shirt/jacket), that looks very cozy is the shop’s latest clothing item to grab the hearts of buyers.

The Teddy Pocket Front Long Shacket is £36.99 and features two front pockets and a button-up closure.

Customers think Primark’s ‘adorable’ crocheted Disney Winnie the Pooh couch set looks’so comfy.’

The coat comes in three colors: camel, cream, and dark grey.

The camel teddy shacket was paired with jeans and boots in a photo shared to New Look’s Instagram. “Teddy at the ready,” the caption reads. Your autumn strolls have just gotten a lot cozier”Instagram Many people commented on the photo of the ensemble, with many remarking on the teddy coat.

“I adore that coat,” Kelsie commented.

“My favorite shacket,” Carys wrote, adding the loving eyes emoji.

“Need this,” another buyer commented, tagging a buddy, who replied, “OMG love!!!!”

“omg neeed,” Pollie said.

“Wow, so gorgeous! I just went to New Look a couple of days ago!” Renee said. WOW” Another customer just said, “Gorgeous.” The teddy shacket is now available for £36.99 in store and online.