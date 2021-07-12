Customers at McDonald’s have their food taken in the drive-through by “notorious” birds.

Over the weekend, one neighbor alerted others about a juvenile starling bird that was being fed on Chalon Way in St Helens, but they refused to let their mealtime engagement end there.

Images shared on social media show the bird perched on a car bonnet at a set of traffic lights further down the road, where it had followed the driver following its McDonald’s feeding incident.

Hundreds of other individuals responded to the article, claiming they, too, have had the well-known bird and others like it perch on their wing mirrors and steal food while driving through the drive-through.

WARNING: Don’t feed the birds at McDonald’s in town…they will follow you home!” read the original post on Facebook.

Many individuals have subsequently told their stories about the birds at the St Helens branch, saying it’s always a bit of fun when they see them.

“I don’t go to McDonald’s very often, but they’re always there asking for a cheeky nibble,” Rebecca Melia told the ECHO.

“I don’t find it bothersome, on the contrary. My kids enjoy watching them land on the side mirrors and flit around like they’re asking for scraps.

“No other McDonald’s has birds that fly that close to us, at least not that I’ve seen, therefore we go there for the birds on occasion.” Maybe it’s sad, but owing to covid, that’s the only form of amusement we have these days.

“A few occasions, we’ve been wicked and let them steal a few scraps off our hands.”

Gillian Kenny also shared photos of the birds on social media, claiming that if you go to the branch, the birds will make contact with you.

“I believe these are infants who have only recently begun doing it,” she explained. My son thought it was amusing.

“We put food on our mirror, and they took it away from us.” That’s the first time it’s happened to us, but they’ll do it if you go there.”

