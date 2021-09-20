Customers at McDonald’s are perplexed after being turned away from the establishment.

Customers at a McDonald’s in Liverpool were left perplexed as the eatery abruptly shuttered.

After the fast food establishment on Liverpool Shopping Park’s Edge Lane stopped processing orders, customers were turned away.

The restaurant’s main entrance and drive-thru were both shuttered, with personnel stating that they had stopped taking orders.

One woman said she was shopping at the mall when she decided to grab a bite to eat at the drive-through.

“The drive thru was completely stopped off by cones, so we parked and went inside,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Because the main door was fully locked, we moved to the side door, where a small crowd had formed.

“There was a worker on the door who apologized but said they weren’t taking orders right now. The majority of individuals returned to their automobiles and drove away.

“I could see a few individuals inside the Maccies when we went back to the car around 45 minutes later after going someplace else to eat, but couldn’t determine if they were employees or customers.”

The woman said she didn’t know what led the restaurant to stop taking orders, and she wondered whether it had anything to do with the food shortages that have been plaguing the industry in recent weeks.

McDonald’s has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment on the closure.