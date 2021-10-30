Customers at Marks & Spencer were taken aback by a £40 ‘winter stunner’ garment.

A “stunning” crimson winter garment uploaded online wowed Marks and Spencer shoppers.

M&S has a devoted following of customers who want to try its vast choice of cuisine, on-trend clothes, accessories, homeware, and more.

The prominent business makes regular updates on its various social media platforms to ensure buyers know what to expect in its shops and online, sparking a flurry of excitement after uploading a snapshot of its Polka Dot Ruched V-neck Midi Dress.

The red dress, which retails for £39.50, has a ruched v-neckline, a midi length, and a tie belt around the waist.

“Lady in red (red heart)@marksandspencer nicola,” M&S captioned an image of the dress on its main Instagram page.

Instagram

The garment was a success with the retailer’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 600 likes in the first few hours after it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

As one consumer put it: “I adore the vibrant crimson! Also, the cuffs on this dress are stunning “..

“Love this dress, it’s amazing,” Maja commented.

“Winter stunning,” Kate said.

“Gorgeous,” Elizabeth said.

Marks and Spencer’s Polka Dot Ruched V-neck Midi Dress is available for purchase on the company’s website.