Customers at Marks & Spencer were split over a “wonderful” hot dog and cheeseburger pizza.

Marks and Spencer has built a following of social media followers eager to keep up with all of the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Marks and Spencer created a sensation on Instagram after Latest Foods UK posted a snapshot of the retailer’s new pizzas, the Posh Dog and the Cheeseburger.

New Foods UK simply captioned the photo of the “wonderful” pizzas on display: “New Posh Dog & Cheeseburger Pizzas now available at M&S!”

The photo received more than 2,300 likes in less than 24 hours among the food account’s 251k followers.

However, customers were split on the pizzas and resorted to the comments area to express their opinions.

“Absolutely not,” Lisa stated.

“Fancy this,” Lizzie said, tagging a buddy. Pal “Looks fantastic, we’ll have to try it!” Emily remarked.

“I’m all over this, and I need it now,” Daniel remarked.

“These seem good,” Keely said.

“Tried cheeseburger pizza from Dominos,” one consumer said. It simply does not work!”

“It sounds delicious,” Eilidh commented.

“These kinds of things disgust me completely,” Kris remarked. Gluttony to the extreme.”

Olivia tagged a friend and said, “From now on, I’ll be shopping at M&S.”

“Reminds me of that dominoes hot dog one you liked,” Rhianna added, tagging a friend. “Oooh, but fancy,” said pal Katharine. But that wouldn’t be a domino’s touch, would it?”

“These look amazing!” Chloe added.

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

