Customers at Marks & Spencer were split on a £129 ‘coat of the season.’

Customers at Marks and Spencer were split after the firm revealed the “coat of the season.”

M&S has recently received a lot of praise for their autumn and winter clothing, but this week, after seeing the new coat, which one person characterized as “a walking tent,” they couldn’t agree.

“@y.a.t.r.i all wrapped up in the coat of the season,” M&S wrote in a Facebook and Instagram post of the Feather & Down Padded Longline Coat, which costs £129 on the M&S website.

The Per Una coat features long ‘blousen’ sleeves that can be pulled up to 3/4 length, as well as a funnel neck with snap and zip closure for added warmth.

Some of those who remarked on the coat were quick to compliment it on its appearance.

“It’s fantastic,” Kay Shepherd said. I’m sure it’s hot. These coats can be found at many high-street stores. With it, I’d like a cup of hot chocolate. “Winter clothing.”

“I love this coat,” Gillian Kirvan Knight added, “I appreciate that it’s long so it keeps your whole body cosy and toasty.”

“Absolutely love it,” Carol Ann Whitehead said.

“Looks wonderful for watching football games in the park on cold Saturday mornings!!” Liz Johnson added.

Others, on the other hand, were clearly not interested.

“I’d look like the Michelin man in this!” Ann Patricia Smith exclaimed.

“I suppose M&S buyers are from another planet,” Jane Archbald remarked. “This coat, like many of their other items of clothing, is horrible.”

“A walking tent!!” exclaimed Iris Williams. I’m relieved that I’m not the only one who dislikes the new line. I still prefer to walk around in heels. “Perhaps it’s because I’m little.” “Not a good appearance,” Dee Taylor added.

“Most people, including myself, would look like they were wearing their duvet like that,” Glynis Jane Duggan said.

“Sorry, but it’s not for me,” Barbara Rees replied.

The M&S Feather & Down Padded Longline Coat may be purchased here.