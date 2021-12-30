Customers at Marks & Spencer are swooning over the ‘lush’ £22 animal print jumpsuit.

After seeing it online, Marks & Spencer customers are thrilled with a “lush” animal print jumpsuit.

M&S is known for its vast assortment of on-trend apparel, homeware, accessories, and more on the high street.

With Christmas passed and the new year approaching, several retailers have launched holiday deals and discounts, with fashionistas scouring social media for stylish bargains.

Customers at Home Bargains rave about the £28 bedding, which “looks better than Ted Baker.”

Marks and Spencer has a variety of Instagram sites to keep customers up to date on all of the company’s new stock and product launches, and a number of its “insider” employees have their own profiles where they show how they dress new things.

Sam Briones, an M&S “insider,” created a stir on Instagram after posting a photo of herself wearing the brand’s Animal Print Belted 3/4 Sleeve Jumpsuit.

Instagram

The jumpsuit, which retails for £45 but is currently on sale for £22, has an all-over animal design and is made in a standard fit with a removable belt that can be pulled in at the waist. The 3/4-length blouson sleeves add volume, and the back zip closure completes the style.

Sam captioned a carousel of photos of herself wearing the jumpsuit: “This animal print jumpsuit with a belt is a terrific alternative; it’s trendy and I look great in it! I’m 5’2 and paired this regular-length jumpsuit with a pair of basic pointy stiletto heels. If you chance to live near a huge clothes store, you might still be able to get this one! PS: I have to add, our Foodhall has an INCREDIBLE array of delicious delights this year!!!” The outfit was a hit with Instagram users, garnering over 330 likes from Sam’s 14K followers.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s really comfortable and stylish at the same time,” Georgia commented.

“I really like the jumpsuit,” Sarah added.

“Lush!” exclaimed Juliet.

“Very gorgeous,” Heather remarked.

“Fabulous,” Christine added.

Click here to shop Marks and Spencer’s Animal Print Belted 3/4 Sleeve Jumpsuit.