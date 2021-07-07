Customers at Marks & Spencer are split over a £40 dress that looks “nothing like” a photo.

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer were split over an outfit that was spotted online this week.

The retailer is one of many that post their newest fashion and homeware products online, garnering positive feedback and excitement from customers.

M&S took to Instagram to share a photo of its new flowery midi dress, which has split customers.

Marks & Spencer captioned the shot, which was initially uploaded by Lucy Jane (@lucyjane.fashion), “Lady in red… and black.”

On the famous social media platform, the post received over 3,000 likes, with several consumers complimenting the dress as “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

Others, on the other hand, stated the outfit was “nothing like” the photo on Instagram.

According to several customers, the dress is orange rather than red.

“I’ve seen this dress in shop – it’s nothing like this color, it’s orange!” one user commented.

“It’s orange!” exclaimed a third. “Except it’s an orange dress, which I’ve seen in store,” a third wrote.

“It reads red in the posts but coral on the M&S page,” a fourth added.

While some customers liked the color, others just praised the garment.

“Love the dress,” one customer said, while another added, “Stunning.”

“Amazing outfit, it looks stunning!” said a third.

The dress is actually coral, not red or orange, according to the M&S website.

The cherry Floral Button Through Midi Tea Dress from Marks & Spencer costs £39.50 and comes in standard and long lengths.

The dress is available to buy online here, or you can find your nearest M&S store here.