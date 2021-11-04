Customers at Marks & Spencer are praising Tom Holland’s ‘perfect’ Christmas 2021 commercial.

Customers have complimented Marks and Spencer’s 2021 Christmas campaign after seeing it online this morning.

As part of their massive Christmas promotion, the high street shop engaged Spiderman star Tom Holland to bring Percy Pig to life.

M&S said it wanted to make this Christmas “the largest ever” as it launches two marketing campaigns on the same day that rival John Lewis debuted its new holiday commercial.

John Lewis has released its Christmas ad for 2021 earlier than ever before. To commemorate the debut of its new Christmas food categories, the retailer brought the M&S favorite Percy Pig to life through animation for the first time.

In the commercial, Percy is brought to life by a fairy played by Dawn French, another well-known British actor.

The two then wander through an M&S foodhall, where the business is showcasing a number of new products, including a triple-chocolate panettone and “golden-blond Christmas pudding.”

The ad was posted online today by Marks & Spencer, and it rapidly gathered up more than 73,000 likes from shoppers who applauded the holiday video.

“What a great ad,” one customer said beneath M&S’ popular post, while another added, “Percy is Tom Holland!” Amazing animation. Who doesn’t adore Percy Jackson?” “Absolutely adore it, well done M&S,” said a third.

“omg I know, I’m obsessed it’s great,” a fourth shopper exclaimed to a buddy.

“Absolutely excellent,” said a fifth, and “Love the advertisement,” said a sixth. The voice of Percy Pig is well suited to Tom Holland.” “Love it sooo cute good done M&S,” said another.