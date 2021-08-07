Customers at Marks & Spencer are eager to purchase a £45 “classic” black dress.

After seeing a “classic” black garment online, Marks and Spencer customers were enthralled.

The high-street behemoth has developed a devoted following on social media, where it guarantees that customers are kept up to date on all of its latest product and stock announcements.

The shop uploaded a snapshot of designer and fashion writer Fran Bacon, known online as @thefashion lift, wearing their Pure Cotton Midi Tiered Shirt Dress on its main Instagram page.

The black midi dress has a collared neckline and a concealed button placket and costs £45 on the Marks & Spencer website. It’s constructed of breathable cotton poplin fabric, so it’ll keep you cool this summer.

“Our latest infatuation, the ultimate black dress @thefashion lift,” M&S captioned the image of the dress.

The garment was well-received on the popular social networking platform, with over 4,600 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Such a classic style,” one customer commented.

“I really like the dress,” Jane said. “Where did you get the bag?”

“Thank God,” Anne said. “A sleeveless black dress.”

“I just ordered one,” Debbie said.

“It’s fantastic!” Anna exclaimed.

“I adore this dress,” Amanda said. It’s quite simple to put on. I’m quite pleased with it.”

“I just ordered this,” Carol remarked.

“Want this dress!” Libby tagged a few friends.

“Have this perfect,” Rachel urged.

