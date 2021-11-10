Customers at Marks & Spencer are divided over a ‘bonkers’ chocolate-coated savory nibble.

M&S is known for its high-quality, delectable food, and it delivers must-have seasonal goodies every Christmas.

The retailer has previously announced a number of Christmas items that will be available this year, but its most recent addition has divided customers.

M&S took to Instagram to announce the launch of a new festive savory snack that has piqued people’s interest thanks to a unique ingredient.

The image shows a packet of chilli tortilla chips, however these aren’t your typical crunchy snack because they’re sweet.

The habanero chilli tortilla chips are exclusively available during the Christmas season and are coated in Belgian dark chocolate.

Customers were eager to react on the item, with one commenting under the post, “whaaaat?! This had to be wonderful because it sounds so crazy!” “I’m not sure about these!” said a second shopper. “These sound amazing,” commented a third, who appeared more enthusiastic about the notion. “These sound strangely good xx,” said another. Some customers shared the unusual food with their friends, with one tagging a friend and remarking, “I bet these work.” Yum!!” “Next on the hit list,” remarked another, referring to a pal. Customers have been perplexed by the M&S snack, with one individual asking, “Why do I fancy these?” “I’m not sure but I kinda want to try them,” another added, referring to a friend. “Ooh!” said one shopper as she alerted her companions to the snack. I’m curious. I’m not sure how they’re like… but they had to be worth a shot?!” “I’m interested by this,” another person said. I’m not sure if I like or dislike the concept. But I’d want to give it a shot.” In-store purchases of Dark Chocolate Habanero Chilli Tortilla Chips are available. While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.