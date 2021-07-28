Customers at Marks & Spencer are clamoring for a ‘beautiful’ bedding set.

After seeing it online, Marks & Spencer customers have fallen in love with a “beautiful” bedding set.

The retailer is always eager to keep customers up to date on its latest homeware items via social media, with many praising M&S’s offerings.

M&S shared a photo of its Pure Cotton Jungle Bedding Set on its Instagram page this week, which has been a hit with customers.

‘Gorgeous’ Matalan’s £24 outfit is being dubbed a ‘bargain’ by customers.

“[Fire emojis] = an accurate representation of how sleeping at night feels right now!” the retailer wrote alongside the photo. #MyMarks” is the name of our 100% cotton breathable patterned bedding.

The bedding in the photo has received over 2,000 likes and numerous comments, indicating that it is a hit with customers.

Instagram

One shopper wrote beneath the post, “Love this,” and another wrote, “Lush.”

“Beautiful,” wrote a third.

“We have this bedding and we love it,” a fourth shopper added.

The bedding was described as “gorgeous” by a fifth person, and “[heart emoji]this bedding!!” by a sixth.

The Pure Cotton Jungle Bedding Set from Marks & Spencer costs £59 for a double.

The set is also available in single, king and super king size, though prices may vary.

You can shop the M&S bedding here .