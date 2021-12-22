Customers at Marks and Spencer were ‘wowed’ by a ‘delicious’ seasonal bake that was also a ‘wonderful time saving.’

After seeing a “delicious” festive tray bake online, Marks and Spencer customers were “wowed.”

The legendary British retailer is well-known for its diverse range of food, clothes, homeware, and lifestyle accessories, among other things.

The company, like many others, uses a variety of social media sites to keep customers informed about the current stock and products available in store.

With Christmas just around the corner, many consumers are storing up on a variety of seasonal treats to enjoy.

M&S recently created a sensation on Instagram when it posted its “side to beat all sides.” The store posted a snapshot of its Butternut and Camembert Roasting Tray to its food-focused page.

M&S captioned a photo of the side dish with: “BEAT ALL SIDES with this side! Make sure our Butternut & Camembert Roasting Tray is on the table this Christmas! Butternut squash, red onion, camembert, and a cranberry and pomegranate glaze are used in this dish. It melts into a gooey and wonderful dish after roasting!” The tray was a smash on the famous social networking platform, receiving over 5,700 likes in just one day.

Hundreds of customers flocked to the comments section to express themselves.

Eimear explained: “Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum This will be delivered tomorrow!” “Oh my this sounds amazing, and what a nice little time saver,” Anjula exclaimed. “This looks fantastic,” Sandy said.

Herprit remarked: “That sounds delicious!! I’ll have to look for that later “..

“Oh wow,” Nicola exclaimed.

“I need this,” Kayleigh said.

“I’d happily have that as my main,” Claire added.