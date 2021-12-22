The Washington Newsday
M&S' festive tray bake has impressed shoppers

Customers at Marks and Spencer were ‘wowed’ by a ‘delicious’ seasonal bake that was also a ‘wonderful time saving.’

0
By on News

Customers at Marks and Spencer were ‘wowed’ by a ‘delicious’ seasonal bake that was also a ‘wonderful time saving.’

After seeing a “delicious” festive tray bake online, Marks and Spencer customers were “wowed.”

The legendary British retailer is well-known for its diverse range of food, clothes, homeware, and lifestyle accessories, among other things.

The company, like many others, uses a variety of social media sites to keep customers informed about the current stock and products available in store.

Customers at Matalan are praising a’stunning’ £25 red ‘Christmas Day dress.’

With Christmas just around the corner, many consumers are storing up on a variety of seasonal treats to enjoy.

M&S recently created a sensation on Instagram when it posted its “side to beat all sides.” The store posted a snapshot of its Butternut and Camembert Roasting Tray to its food-focused page.

Instagram

M&S captioned a photo of the side dish with: “BEAT ALL SIDES with this side! Make sure our Butternut & Camembert Roasting Tray is on the table this Christmas! Butternut squash, red onion, camembert, and a cranberry and pomegranate glaze are used in this dish. It melts into a gooey and wonderful dish after roasting!” The tray was a smash on the famous social networking platform, receiving over 5,700 likes in just one day.

Hundreds of customers flocked to the comments section to express themselves.

Eimear explained: “Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum This will be delivered tomorrow!” “Oh my this sounds amazing, and what a nice little time saver,” Anjula exclaimed. “This looks fantastic,” Sandy said.

Herprit remarked: “That sounds delicious!! I’ll have to look for that later “..

“Oh wow,” Nicola exclaimed.

“I need this,” Kayleigh said.

“I’d happily have that as my main,” Claire added.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.