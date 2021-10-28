Customers at Marks and Spencer were taken aback by a ‘bangin’ £4 Halloween item.

After seeing its “bangin'” new product online, Marks and Spencer customers were enthralled.

M&S is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse range of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, food, and household needs.

M&S released a snap of its new writhing worms sausages earlier this week, and the product has been a success with customers, who have been quick to tag friends and plan their next trip to the store.

Thousands of people liked the article, and there were a lot of comments from happy shoppers.

“Have you tried our squirming worms sausages yet?” M&S wrote with a photo of the sausages. They’re the perfect Halloween treat, made from outdoor-bred pork and coated in a sweet and sticky barbecue sauce. “Right now, you can find them in the store!” Instagram users were quick to respond in the comments area, with many expressing an interest in trying the sausages.

The squirming worms sausages cost £4 each.

A third remarked, “omg these sound well delicious,” while a fourth added, “omg I need.”

“I have found something else we need to try too,” a fourth consumer posted, tagging a friend.

“A trip to the M&S foodhall is in order!”

“Aye, I’d like to taste those,” exclaimed a fifth, and a sixth added, “Yummy.”

“Your food just gets better and better, well done M&S,” commented another.

