Customers at Marks and Spencer were split over a £40 flowery midi dress seen on Holly Willoughby.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer were split over a garment seen on Holly Willoughby.

The high-street behemoth frequently collaborates with the popular This Morning host, who is frequently spotted wearing M&S apparel.

Holly, 40, is known for her love of fashion and shares her favorite fashion buys and looks with her 7.3 million Instagram followers.

Customers were divided when Marks & Spencer released a photo of Holly wearing a £39.50 black flowery midi dress to its 1.8 million Instagram followers.

“Anything but ordinary… @hollywilloughby/ Product code: T691026,” M&S stated beside the image.

On the famous social media platform, the shot has received over 1,900 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Oh come on Holly, would you really wear that?” one user wrote.

“Horrible dress!” exclaimed another. It suffocates Holly,” commented another, while a third added, “Horrible dress.”

“Horrible,” remarked yet another.

Other customers, on the other hand, were ready to applaud the gown.

“This is lovely x,” one person wrote.

“Always gorgeous,” said a second.

“Lovely already thinking of buying my style relaxed and Cool xx,” remarked a third shopper.

The Floral High Neck Midi Tea Dress from M&S costs £39.50 and comes in a variety of styles.

The outfit is available for purchase online.