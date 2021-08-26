Customers at Marks and Spencer were split on whether or not to wear a summer outfit in the style of their grandfather from the 1970s.

After seeing a transitional summer dress online, Marks & Spencer consumers couldn’t seem to agree, with some claiming it would look better on a “1970s granddad.”

M&S, the high-street retailer, uses social media to keep customers up to know on new stock and product launches, with one recent tweet generating a sensation.

M&S staff member Sam wore a flowery v-neck midi tiered wrap dress with a cable knit v-neck sleeveless jumper over the top, as seen on the store’s official Instagram page.

The £39.50 dress has lace details, long sleeves, and a tiered design, making it great for keeping cool on hot summer days. The jumper, which comes in cream or orange with ribbed accents, costs £29.50.

“Give your summer dress a helping hand and add a soft cardigan for some extra warmth,” Marks and Spencer wrote in the caption.

The shot received over 1,100 likes, but customers were split. In the comments section, they expressed their opinions.

“Perhaps a cardigan would look better with that dress,” Laura suggested.

“That’s a bad combination,” Suzanne replied.

“Dress with a long cardigan rather than a sweater,” Sylvia advised.

“Better suited to a 1970s grandad!” said Sian.

“Glad comments agree with my first judgment when I saw the pic, too cluttered,” Bree commented. Much neater in a cardi.”

“Nice separately, but not together,” Nicky said.

The costume wowed several of the customers.

Jane said, “I love the knit.”

“Wonderful idea,” Aya added.

The dress can be found here, and the jumper can be found here, on the Marks & Spencer website.