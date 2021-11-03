Customers at Marks and Spencer want to’stock up’ on the ‘banging’ £5 chippy delight.

After seeing its “banging” goods online, Marks and Spencer customers were enthralled.

M&S is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse range of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, food, and household needs.

Snack News & Reviews posted a snapshot of M&S’ battered mini sausages chip shop style on Facebook this week, and the product was a hit with fans, who were eager to tag friends and make plans for their next trip to the store.

In Liverpool, a large new shop with its own bar has opened. The battered mini sausages in chip shop style from ONEM&S cost £5.50.

The post received hundreds of likes and numerous comments from ecstatic shoppers.

Customers were eager to express their opinions in the comments area, with many expressing an interest in trying the sausages.

“Love me somma these,” one shopper said beneath the image, while another wrote, “need to get down to M&S ASAP!!!!”

“Had them last year – OMG they are great!” said a third.

“I’ll stock up in case of emergencies, for when your back in action,” a fourth buyer added, tagging a friend.

“Had these last year!” wrote a fifth. Banging”.

“Yes, yes, yes,” said another.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.

Here you may get battered tiny sausages in the style of a chip shop.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.