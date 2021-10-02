Customers at Marks and Spencer praised the £45 flowery midi dress as “simply stunning.”

After seeing a new midi dress on the Marks and Spencer website, customers were enthralled.

Marks and Spencer has acquired an army of social media followers eager to keep up with the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are in ‘food nirvana’ after discovering a new £12 Christmas treat.

Through its social media pages, Marks and Spencer guarantees that customers are aware of what to expect in its stores.

M&S posted a snapshot of its Floral Waisted Midi Dress to its Instagram account. The dress has delicate pleating at the neckline, a tie-front elasticated waist, and a floating skirt and is priced at £45. It also comes in a variety of lengths.

Instagram

“Lady in red @marksandspencer sam. #MyMarks Dress – T424942. Boots – T026387W,” M&S captioned the photo.

Hundreds of likes and comments were left on the garment on the popular social media network.

Below the post, shoppers expressed their opinions.

“I love this dress, and I usually get beautiful comments when I wear it,” one individual stated.

“Love it!!,” wrote a third.

“Nice dress, I like it,” said a third shopper. Hopefully, the fabric is soft and wrinkle-free.”

“Just brought this outfit, really stunning x,” said another.

“Love the fact that your new range fits well and I can buy them because they look good enough,” a fifth shopper remarked. You can’t make it longer, but you can always make it shorter.”

Marks and Spencer’s Floral Waisted Midi Dress may be purchased online by clicking here.